ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest of T.N. fishermen by Sri Lanka causing a ‘sense of insecurity’, says Panneerselvam

October 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘The targetting of fishermen continued unabated despite India’s numerous goodwill gestures towards the island nation‘

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday stated that the continued occurrence of incidents such as the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities created a “sense of insecurity” among the State’s fisherfolk.

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for the release of fishermen and the return of fishing vessels, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a letter, said the “targetting” of fishermen continued unabated despite India’s “numerous goodwill gestures” towards Sri Lanka, including the latest resumption of ferry services. 

‘A permanent end’

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wanted the Central and State governments to put a permanent end to the issue of attacks on the fishermen of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US