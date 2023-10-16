HamberMenu
Arrest of T.N. fishermen by Sri Lanka causing a ‘sense of insecurity’, says Panneerselvam

‘The targetting of fishermen continued unabated despite India’s numerous goodwill gestures towards the island nation‘

October 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday stated that the continued occurrence of incidents such as the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities created a “sense of insecurity” among the State’s fisherfolk.

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for the release of fishermen and the return of fishing vessels, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a letter, said the “targetting” of fishermen continued unabated despite India’s “numerous goodwill gestures” towards Sri Lanka, including the latest resumption of ferry services. 

‘A permanent end’

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wanted the Central and State governments to put a permanent end to the issue of attacks on the fishermen of the State.

