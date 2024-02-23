Arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy: Vaiko criticises BJP govt.

February 23, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK founder Vaiko on Friday accused the BJP government at the Centre of not having taken steps to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lankan custody.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko referred to the February 18 protest by fishermen against the Indian and Sri Lankan governments, demanding the release of their colleagues. They had also boycotted the annual festival at St. Anthony’s shrine in Katchatheevu islet, he said.

“It is condemnable that the BJP-led Union government has been indifferent to the indefinite protest of the fishermen,” Mr. Vaiko said.

In the 10 years since the Narendra Modi government assumed office at the Centre, a total of 3,076 fishermen from Tamil Nadu had been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Vaiko pointed out. Recalling that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had repeatedly requested Mr. Modi and Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to intervene, he accused the Union government of remaining a mute spectator to Sri Lanka’s actions.