GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy: Madras High Court records Centre’s submission that JWG will meet at the earliest

Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Kumaresh Babu dispose of a PIL petition after recording the submissions made by the Centre in a counter affidavit

Published - August 02, 2024 01:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The Madras High Court on Friday, August 2, 2024 disposed of a public interest litigation petition which complained of frequent arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, after recording the submission of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that steps are underway to hold a meeting of India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries at the earliest.

First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Kumaresh Babu said, the court could not issue any direction to the Centre but for recording its submission that the JWG meeting would be conducted at the earliest. It disposed of the PIL petition filed by Fishermen Care, a private organisation working for the welfare of fishing community.

The petitioner’s counsel L.P. Maurya said, even on Thursday an Indian fisherman had lost his life on the high waters when his boat capsized in an attempt to evade arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy. He said, such incidents have been recurring time and again and therefore, there was an urgent need for the JWG to meet at the earliest and find a solution to the problem.

On his part, State Government Pleader A. Edwin Prabakar said, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to the Centre impressing upon the need to prevent arrest of Indian fishermen. He said, the State government was highly concerned about their safety. However, Deputy Solicitor General (DSG) R. Rajesh Vivekananthan said, the Centre had been securing the release of arrested fishermen periodically.

The DSG accused the petitioner organisation of repeatedly filing cases in the High Court on the same issue. He said, the JWG, at the secretarial level, was set up following the decisions taken at a ministerial level meeting between the two nations in New Delhi on November 5, 2016 to find a lasting solution to long pending issues between the fishermen of the neighbouring countries.

Then, a decision was also taken to hold the ministerial level meetings once in six months and to set up a hotline between the coast guards of India and Sri Lanka. Thereafter, two rounds of ministerial level talks were held on January 2, 2017 in Colombo and on October 14, 2017 in New Delhi. Further, the secretarial-level JWG, too, met on five occasions and the last meeting was hosted by Sri Lanka virtually on March 25, 2022.

Though the sixth meeting of the JWG was planned in either November or December in 2023, it could not take place due to internal issues in the island nation. Therefore, MEA has been taking earnest steps to convene the meeting at the earliest possible date, the DSG added.

Related Topics

fishing industry / India-Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.