Arrest me if you have proof and guts, Annamalai dares DMK

March 29, 2022 18:02 IST

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai dared the ruling DMK to arrest him “within six hours” on Tuesday from his party office, Kamalalayam over charges made by DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi that the former had “blackmailed and extorted money” from former AIADMK ministers.

Mr. Annamalai said, “If the DMK had proof and guts, you should send the whole Tamil Nadu police to arrest me. I will be here at Kamalalayam till 6.15 p.m. Otherwise, the people of Tamil Nadu will not take you seriously”.

Mr. Annamalai said “unlike the DMK”, he would not hide behind sending defamation notices as the DMK is not even worthy of being sent such notices. By the time his term as Tamil Nadu BJP president ends, he was ready to face at least a thousand defamation cases.

“I have spoken everything with evidence. I am waiting to face you in the court,” Mr. Annamalai said regarding the defamation notice sent by the DMK over his remarks on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent Dubai visit.

“However, the DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi does not even have basic knowledge. If you want to file a defamation case against me, it should have been done by the Chief Minister or the Advocate General,” he said.