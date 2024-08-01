ADVERTISEMENT

Arrears worth ₹30 lakh given to defence family pensioners in July

Published - August 01, 2024 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Devika Raghuvanshi, Controller General of Defence Accounts,  giving away cheques to defence family pensioners in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of a special campaign launched by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, arrears of family pension worth ₹30 lakh were settled with defence pensioners in July, T. Jayaseelan, Controller of Defence Accounts, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, had launched a WhatsApp number to resolve the grievances of defence family pensioners. Accordingly, various pension-related grievances were received and prompt action was taken for their redressal, the statement said.

Devika Raghuvanshi, Controller General of Defence Accounts, disbursed cheques to defence pensioners on the occasion of the inauguration of the newly built community hall and transit accommodation facility at the Defence Accounts Department Residential Quarters in Nandambakkam on July 30.

