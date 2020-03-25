Tamil Nadu

Arrangements made to feed 20,000 homeless people: Collector

Volunteers providing food Narikuravars at Meyyur village in Tiruvannamalai district on Wednesday.

Volunteers providing food Narikuravars at Meyyur village in Tiruvannamalai district on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

250 Narikuravars given food at Neyyur village

Arrangements have been made to feed 20,000 homeless people living in different taluks, Tiruvannamalai District Collector K.S. Kandasamy said here on Wednesday.

He ordered the health officials to take every precaution in feeding them and he visited Meyyur village to supervise the arrangements to feed 250 Narikuravar from 69 families. The people of the village had been taught on the conditions of maintaining social distance and they were screened by using thermal scanner. They were instructed for frequent handwashing and to remain at home for the next 21 days as they did not get any jobs elsewhere. Mr. Kandasamy said that all arrangements had been made to provide essential commodities and said that ₹1,000 announced for the ration cardholders would be delivered at their doorstep.

He said that there were over 20,000 people, including daily wage workers and farm labourers from 860 villages. They would be provided food through noon meal centres by adhering to all precautions to them as well as for the health and nutritious meal workers, he said.

Mar 25, 2020

