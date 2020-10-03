Arrangements in place for resuming academic activities

PUDUCHERRY

03 October 2020 01:01 IST

Education Dept. revises working days and school timings

The Education Department has put in place elaborate safety arrangements, revised school days and timings, ahead of resumption of academic activities in government and private schools from October 5.

Collector T. Arun and Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, said that though schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, classes will start from October 8 only.

For the moment, the decision applies only to institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal and a decision on reopening schools in Yanam and Mahe will be taken later.

The period between October 5 to 7 will be utilised for preparatory works, such as cleaning the premises, arranging sanitisers and thermal scanners.

Classes would resume only for the students of Standards IX, X, XI and XII and a decision in respect of other classes would be taken later, Mr. Goud said.

These sessions were intended more for guidance and clarifying doubts and full-fledged classes would be resumed only after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

Whereas previously there were five working days in a week, hereafter it would be six and the schools would function only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Three days a week

In a bid to maintain social distancing, students of Standards IX and XI would have classes for three days a week, and those of Standards X and XII would have classes for another three days, Mr. Goud said.

While classes would will be conducted for Standards IX and XI on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, it would be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for Standards X and XII, Mr. Goud said.

School bus operations would be decided later by the Collector. Students who reside far from schools could attend classes at their nearest school for guidance.

Parental consent

Attendance would not be taken and, importantly, students would have to attend the classes with the consent of their parents. A form would be given to the students for obtaining signed consent of parents, he added. In case of any COVID-19 patients in the family, such students should not attend classes and instead, immediately report to the PHC. Similarly, teachers infected by the virus will have to proceed on leave.

Wearing masks to school has been made compulsory. This will be applicable to all the government and private schools.