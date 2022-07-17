Arrangements in place for Presidential election at Secretariat

Polling to commence at 10 a.m.

Polling to commence at 10 a.m.

The polling for the Presidential election is set to commence at 10 a.m. on Monday in the Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex at Fort St. George campus, Chennai.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the polling. The last one hour of polling is reserved for legislators or MPs affected by COVID-19.

While the ruling DMK-led alliance has extended its support to former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, the candidate nominated by Opposition parties across the country, the AIADMK-led alliance has declared its support for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Besides the 39 Lok Sabha MPs and 18 Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu, there are a total of 234 MLAs in the State.