Tamil Nadu

Arrange uninterrupted oxygen supply: Stalin

Taking stock: Chief Minister-designate M.K. Stalin discussing the COVID-19 situation with official  

Chief Minister-designate M.K. Stalin on Thursday held talks with officials to make arrangements for uninterrupted supply of oxygen to COVID-19 patients in government and private hospitals.

As the number of people infected by the virus on Thursday was 24,898, he advised officials to fully make use of oxygen produced in the State and to source it from other States too. He wanted officials to take steps to increase Tamil Nadu’s share of oxygen supply from from the all-India quota.

Earlier in the day, DMK MP T.R. Baalu urged the Union Health Minister and the Railways Minister to send 50 metric tonnes of oxygen from INOX in Kanjikode for the next five days. He also requested them to allow Tamil Nadu to fully utilise 25 metric tonnes produced in Sriperumpudur.

