Around 90% of teachers in Tamil Nadu schools vaccinated, says Minister

CHENNAI:

27 August 2021 15:10 IST

Stage targeting to vaccinate all school staff by September 1 through special camps.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Friday said that 90.1 % of teachers and 89.32 % of non-teaching staff in Tamil Nadu’s schools have been vaccinated (with at least first dose) of COVID-19 vaccine.

Inaugurating a special camp for vaccinating teachers, non-teaching staff and family members organised by Greater Chennai Corporation in Chennai, he said that officials have been asked to target and ensure that 100 % of teaching and non-teaching staff were vaccinated by September 1, when schools are set to reopen for Class 9 to Class 12.

He said that teachers, non-teaching staff and their family members can get their first and second dose of vaccines through such special camps organised across the State in collaboration with the School Education Department. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was also present at the event.

Record vaccinations

Mr. Subramanian said that the State administered 5,72,898 doses of vaccines on Thursday, the highest doses administered so far in a single day. He lauded GCC for vaccinating a record 1,35,865 people on Thursday through a mega vaccination drive organised in all the 200 wards in the city.

He said Tamil Nadu ranked first in the number of pregnant women vaccinated in the country with 3,51,179 pregnant mothers in the State receiving vaccination so far. Pointing out that the State was giving special focus in vaccinating lactating mothers, differently-abled, destitute and mentally ill people, he said that Pudukkottai district has achieved 100 % vaccination coverage of differently-abled people. Similarly, he said that Ariyalur district had performed well in vaccinating pregnant women.

Appreciating the State’s pace of vaccination, the Minister said that the Union government had allocated 22,65,000 additional doses for the month of August apart from the initially planned allocation for the month.