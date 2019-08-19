High Court disposed of more cases in 2018, thanks to higher judge strength

For the first time in many years, the number of cases disposed of by the Madras High Court was more than the number of cases filed in a year: 1,62,081 cases disposed of against 1,52,609 instituted in 2018. The achievement, although small, appears to have been the result of the substantial increase in the strength of judges over the years.

A look at the statistics of the court since 2005 shows that the number of cases filed in a year was around 1.5 lakh cases every year. The court could never match its disposal figures with that of new cases, which led to fresh cases getting added to the kitty of pending cases.

The principal seat of the High Court in Chennai and its Madurai Bench began the year 2005 with a pendency of 1,32,260 and 26,730 cases respectively. During the course of the year, 1,01,733 cases were filed in Chennai and 30,733 cases in Madurai, but the court was able to dispose of only 77,641 and 20,728 cases respectively by the end of the year.

The accumulation continued year after year and the High Court ended up with a pendency of around 2.9 lakh cases in the beginning of 2017.

In that year, as many as 1.44 lakh cases were filed in Chennai and Madurai put together and the court disposed of 1.42 lakh cases, thereby carrying forward a small number of cases to the next year.

Even in 2018, despite the court having disposed of 9,472 cases more than the number of cases filed that year, the court was left with a whopping 2,93,004 cases in 2019. The key point that emerges from the statistics is that the increase in the number of judges led to a corresponding increase in the rate of disposal of cases. In 2005, the sanctioned strength of the High Court was only 42 judges (33 permanent and 10 additional judges), though the working strength was much less and it kept oscillating depending upon retirements and appointments.

The strength was increased over the years and towards the end of 2015, the High Court had a sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

Full complement

In 2018, the High Court had a working strength of close to 60 judges throughout the year.

That was the reason for the disposal of 1.62 lakh cases compared to 1.19 lakh cases in 2005 by some 40 judges.

The data also reveals that filling up the full complement of 75 judges could lead to higher disposal of cases in the long run.