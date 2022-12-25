  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Around 4,000-5,000 tested for COVID-19 daily in last 15 days, says Health Minister

December 25, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 4,000 to 5,000 persons were tested in the State every day for COVID-19 in the last 15 days, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told journalists in Chennai on Sunday. The number of cases were in single digits until Saturday, the Minister said, adding that based on an advisory from the Union Health Ministry, genome testing was done to identify the variant in circulation wherever clusters of two or three cases had been reported. Currently the BF. 7 subvariant of Omicron is in circulation.

In the State, over 96% had been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and around 92% have got the second dose. Around 90% of the population had developed immunity, the Minister said, pointing out that for the past six or seven months, no deaths due to the infection had been reported in the State.

“We expect the situation to continue,” he said, adding that people to should wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols in crowded areas.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.