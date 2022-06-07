‘Around 349 women entrepreneurs have benefitted under NEEDS’

DMK govt. has supported women on various fronts, says MSMEs Minister

Minister of MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan and other dignitaries at the launch event of the Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

DMK govt. has supported women on various fronts, says MSMEs Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has several schemes for women entrepreneurs who want to set up businesses, and the State is helping them to ideate and source funds, said T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“Around 349 women entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu have benefited under the New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS),” he said after launching the 5 th edition of the Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards ( Suyasakthi Virudhugal), which recognises home-based business ventures run by women.

Mr. Anbarasan added, “Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), 1,558 women entrepreneurs from the State have been provided ₹132. 88 crore as loans, with a grant/subsidy of ₹33.22 crore.”

The Minister said the DMK government had supported women on various fronts from providing free bus travel and improving their participation in politics to ensuring that they get good education.

This year’s Sakthi Masala’s Homepreneur Awards has fourteen categories, including agriculture, healthcare, arts and culture, food and beverages and technology. This year, a special category has been introduced for college students with the support of Young Indians, Chennai chapter.

Students and homemakers with business ideas can apply for the awards from June 7 to July 2. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of women achievers from different fields, and the winners will be honoured at an event in August. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Chennai, which has played a crucial role in hand-holding several start-ups across Tamil Nadu, will mentor the ones shortlisted.

C.K. Kumaravel, CEO of Naturals Salon and Spa, asked the minister to provide more loan facilities to women entrepreneurs.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO of the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), said, “If there are any ideas from the Homepreneur event that is scaleable, we will consider giving them a grant of up to ₹10 lakh.”

Brand Avatar founder and CEO Hemachandran said given a right platform to grow women could scale their venture and become business leaders. His company, which organised the event, has partnered with TANSIM this year.