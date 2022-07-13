Tamil Nadu

Around 3.19 lakh acres in Cauvery delta covered under Kuruvai

T. RAMAKRISHAN CHENNAI July 13, 2022 21:21 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 21:21 IST

Nearly 3.19 lakh acres in the seven Cauvery delta districts have been brought under paddy cultivation during the ongoing Kuruvai season, according to the crop status as of July 10. This was about 17,000 acres higher than what was achieved during the corresponding period last year.

Thanjavur district accounted for about 1.12 lakh acres; Mayiladuthurai 90,560 acres; Tiruvarur 68,800 acres; Cuddalore 24,180 acres and Nagapattinam 15,570 acres. Tiruchi and Ariyalur together covered around 7,600 acres.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the remaining districts of the State, where the cultivation season is  known as Kar and Sornavari, over 3.38 lakh acres were covered till now.  The total extent of coverage was approximately 6.58 lakh acres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior officials of the Agriculture department are hopeful of accomplishing about 5.2 lakh acres in the delta region. Transplantation is still going on and this will last throughout this month.

As for the realisation of the Cauvery water, the State, during 11 days of this month, received  6.8 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against its share of around 11 tmc ft for the elapsed period. Since June, nearly 23 .3 tmc ft has been realised against the prescribed quantity of 20.3 tmc ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...