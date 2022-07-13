Around 3.19 lakh acres in Cauvery delta covered under Kuruvai

July 13, 2022 21:21 IST

Officials are hopeful of accomplishing 5.2 lakh-acre coverage

Nearly 3.19 lakh acres in the seven Cauvery delta districts have been brought under paddy cultivation during the ongoing Kuruvai season, according to the crop status as of July 10. This was about 17,000 acres higher than what was achieved during the corresponding period last year.

Thanjavur district accounted for about 1.12 lakh acres; Mayiladuthurai 90,560 acres; Tiruvarur 68,800 acres; Cuddalore 24,180 acres and Nagapattinam 15,570 acres. Tiruchi and Ariyalur together covered around 7,600 acres.

In the remaining districts of the State, where the cultivation season is known as Kar and Sornavari, over 3.38 lakh acres were covered till now. The total extent of coverage was approximately 6.58 lakh acres.

Senior officials of the Agriculture department are hopeful of accomplishing about 5.2 lakh acres in the delta region. Transplantation is still going on and this will last throughout this month.

As for the realisation of the Cauvery water, the State, during 11 days of this month, received 6.8 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against its share of around 11 tmc ft for the elapsed period. Since June, nearly 23 .3 tmc ft has been realised against the prescribed quantity of 20.3 tmc ft.