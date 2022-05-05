Around 2.5 lakh students to appear for State board examinations in Vellore, nearby districts

This is the first board examination being held after two years due to the pandemic

A section of students appearing for the Plus Two board examinations at the EVRN Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Around 2.5 lakh students of Standards X, XI and XII will be appearing for the State board examinations in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts covering 1,689 schools, from Thursday.

With the commencement of the board examinations, 73,391 Plus Two students including 46,628 girls in these districts wrote their first paper on Thursday. This is the first board examination that is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

“Adequate water supply, proper furniture, ventilation and uninterrupted power supply were provided for all schools where board examinations are being held,” said D. Bhaskara Pandian, Collector (Ranipet). A help desk with numbers — 04175 - 250814; 04175-253845 — has also been set up at the Tiruvannamalai Collectorate for the public to complain of any negligence in following safety measures by the school authorities.

Interestingly, the newly carved out districts — Tirupattur and Ranipet — have got an opportunity to conduct the first board examinations since their formation three years ago. Prior to its bifurcation, these two districts were part of Vellore district.

Elaborate arrangements, including proper ventilation in examination halls, clean toilets and adequate free bus services have been made for the students in these districts. A total of 27,869 students sat for their Plus Two examinations in these districts on Thursday. Teams of officials, including flying squad, route checking teams, chief superiors, departmental staff teams and teachers were involved in the mammoth exercise of conducting the board exams in these districts. Strong rooms for question papers and written answer sheets were also in place with round-the-clock security including CCTV cameras and armed police personnel, officials said.