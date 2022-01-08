Around 1.2 lakh people get the jab at mega vaccination camps

Vellore

08 January 2022 23:43 IST

Tiruvannamalai conducted the highest number of camps

District administration in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur have vaccinated around 1.2 lakh persons in 3,029 camps, as part of the 18th mega vaccination camp, held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tiruvannamalai had set up 1,075 camps, which was, the highest among four districts, vaccinating 58,158 persons, including 17,368 from Cheyyar block. At present, the district has 19.62 lakh persons, aged over 18. So far, 80% of the population have been vaccinated in the district. “We are concentrating on the segment that is yet to take the second dose of vaccine. We are also reaching out to tribal areas along Jawadhu Hills,” said Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh.

In Vellore, over 800 camps were organised for the mega vaccination camp, covering 247 villages, four town panchayats and two municipalities.

The staff, including health workers, was 800. The district has a population of 13 lakh, who are eligible for vaccination. In Vellore, 39,172 were vaccinated at the mega camp.

The newly formed Tirupattur and Ranipet districts have organised 421 and 477 camps, covering15,500 and 14,193 persons at the camp.