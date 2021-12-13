Army thanks Stalin for extending support

‘Stalin has found a place in the hearts of army personnel’

The Army on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin thanking him for all the support extended by the Tamil Nadu government soon after the Coonoor helicopter crash which killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, wife and 11 defence personnel.

In a letter to Mr. Stalin, Lt. Gen. A. Arun, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, said the Chief Minister had “found a place deep in the hearts of thousands of Army personnel, senior officials and their family members” as he not only rushed to pay tributes to the deceased but also extended his condolences to the bereaved families, according to an official release from the State Government.

“The entire administrative set up of the Tamil Nadu Government provided all possible support. Assistance like these alone would encourage more youth to come forward to join the defence forces and don the uniform,” the senior Army officer said.

“Your act has not only made Army personnel and senior officers realise that the Tamil Nadu Government is by their side but has given the assurance that it would be supportive whenever there is a need,” he added. Lt. Gen. Arun reiterated his heartfelt thanks to Mr. Stalin, all government officials and Tamil Nadu for having been supportive to the Armed forces. The Indian Air Force had earlier thanked the Chief Minister and the State Government.