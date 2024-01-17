GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army officer from Tiruppur receives his second Sena Medal

January 17, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Major A. Ranjith Kumar

Major A. Ranjith Kumar

Major A. Ranjith Kumar, a native of Tiruppur district, received his second Sena Medal (Gallantry) – referred to as “Bar to Sena Medal” – during the Central Command Investiture Ceremony 2024 held in Lucknow last week.

The officer led an avalanche rescue team from the High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, in search of 29 students from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, who went missing on October 4, 2022, after an avalanche hit the area.

He had planned a route to reach the site, located at an altitude of about 5,500 metres. His operation led to the locating of the mortal remains of 27 students, who were buried in the avalanche. The paratrooper, from the 23rd battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), was awarded his first Sena Medal (Gallantry) in 2020 for his key role in an operation in the Kashmir Valley.

An alumnus of Sainik School Amaravathinagar, he was among the two officers who received the Bar to Sena Medal Gallantry.

Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command, handed over the medal to the officer.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.