Army man murdered by gang in Vellore

A soldier of the Indian Army was murdered and two others, including another army man, were injured after an assault by a gang at Kazhinjur in Vellore district on Friday night.
According to the police, Yogaraj, 24, was posted in Ladakh, as was his friend Deepak, 23. The duo, both residents of Jafrapet in Vellore, had come home on leave in the first week of December. On Friday night, Yogaraj, Deepak and another friend Nethaji celebrated Yogaraj's birthday.
While returning home, they spotted a gang at Kazhinjur trying to kick-start a two-wheeler. It is alleged that Yogaraj asked if it was a stolen bike and an argument ensued thereafter, between the gang and Yogaraj.
The gang stabbed Yogaraj with a sharp weapon and assaulted Deepak and Nethaji before fleeing the spot. The three were rushed to Christian Medical College. Yogaraj died in the hospital. The other two are under treatment.
S. Selvakumar, SP, Vellore, formed three special police teams to nab the accused.
