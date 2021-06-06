Army man killed in road accident laid to rest

The mortal remains of an Army soldier who was killed in a road accident in Kashmir recently was laid to rest at his native village near Pallakode here.

S. Boopathy, a 27-year-old sepoy, has been with the force for six years. Boopathy was killed in a road accident at Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 4. His mortal remains were brought to his native village on Sunday and Venkatesh Kumar, Assistant Director, District Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department, received the body.

Boopathy’s mortal remains were laid to rest at his native village Kammalapatti here.

District Collector S. Divyadarshini and other officials paid their respects. The Collector consoled the bereaved family. He is survived by his parents, Swaminathan and Chitra, and two siblings.