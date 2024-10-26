ADVERTISEMENT

Army man dies in road accident near Katpadi

Published - October 26, 2024 11:55 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old army man was killed in a road accident after the two-wheeler he was riding hit a sidewall on Vallimalai Main Road near Katpadi in Vellore on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as P. Rajaram, a native of Katpadi. He returned from Dehradun in Uttarakhand where he was serving in the army to his home town for vacation a fortnight ago. After meeting his childhood friends, he was returning home on the stretch when he suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a stray dog that ran across the stretch. In the impact, he lost balance of the vehicle and hit a sidewall of a house along the stretch.

Immediately, other motorists and passerby took him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Katpadi where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered with Virudampattu police. A probe is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US