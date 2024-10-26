Army man dies in road accident near Katpadi

A 26-year-old army man was killed in a road accident after the two-wheeler he was riding hit a sidewall on Vallimalai Main Road near Katpadi in Vellore on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as P. Rajaram, a native of Katpadi. He returned from Dehradun in Uttarakhand where he was serving in the army to his home town for vacation a fortnight ago. After meeting his childhood friends, he was returning home on the stretch when he suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a stray dog that ran across the stretch. In the impact, he lost balance of the vehicle and hit a sidewall of a house along the stretch.

Immediately, other motorists and passerby took him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Katpadi where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered with Virudampattu police. A probe is underway.

