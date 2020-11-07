Army buys three Combai dogs from Madurai

They will be trained in Meerut before induction in dog squad

Encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to patronise indigenous dog breeds, the Army has bought three Combai puppies from Tamil Nadu.

Three dog handlers from the Remount and Veterinary Corps of the Army, Meerut, visited Chennai and received the dogs from R. Aravindaraj, a Madurai-based Combai breeder.

“I sold them two female puppies and a male puppy through a proper sale order from the Army. The arrangement was made by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University,” said Mr. Aravindaraj, who had gifted three Combai puppies to the Central Reserve Police Force, Bengaluru.

Combai are known for their ferociousness, fearlessness and loyalty to owners. These muscular and powerful dogs with reddish brown coats were used for boar hunting in many parts of Tamil Nadu.

“We have already purchased three Chippiparai and three Rajapalayam puppies,” said Mr. Prabakaran, one of the handlers who came to Chennai with havildar Jagbirsingh and another handler Rajkumar to collect the puppies.

The puppies will be trained in Meerut before being inducted into the dog squad.

Mr. Aravindaraj has received orders from the Home Ministry for three Combai dogs. “I am waiting for the trainers to hand them over,” he said.