Armstrong murder: those linked to Arudhra Gold should also be probed, urges Selvaperunthagai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday said the killers of Tamil Nadu BSP president K. Armstrong should be arrested. He said the police must deal with an iron hand those who indulge in this type of illegal activities.

In a press conference, Mr. Selvaperunthagai urged the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner should ensure that such crimes are not repeated and said that law and order should be better in Tamil Nadu. “The proliferation of drugs should be stopped completely. It must be controlled,” he said.

When asked for his comment about one of the accused allegedly being seen photographed with one of DMK’s senior leaders, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the person in question was not in DMK.

“He was not given a post after a chargesheet was filed against them. We have trust in the police,” he said. At the same time, he sought to criticise the BJP claiming people with criminal background were given posts in the party.

“When I was in the funeral, everybody was talking about the company, Arudhra Gold (it is alleged that Armstrong’s murder was linked to some history-sheeters who had links with Arudhra Gold, which had gone bust after collecting deposits) ...and why despite being named in the first information report, they (those linked to the company) were inducted in the BJP and they had met Union Minister and participated in Prime Minister Modi’s public meeting,” he claimed.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said police should investigate it from various angle including with respect to those with links to Arudhra Gold company.