AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, July 18, 2024 removed Malarkodi Sekar from the party’s primary membership.

Malarkodi, who is the deputy secretary of the party’s Triplicane West Region, has been removed from all posts, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

Malarkodi has violated the party’s norms and brought disrepute to the AIADMK, he added without sharing further details.

The move comes after Malarkodi was arrested on Wednesday (July 17) in connection with State BSP president Armstrong’s murder.

