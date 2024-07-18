GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Armstrong murder case: AIADMK sacks party functionary Malarkodi Sekar following arrest

The move comes after Malarkodi was arrested on Wednesday (July 17) in connection with State BSP president Armstrong’s murder.

Updated - July 18, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 12:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, July 18, 2024 removed Malarkodi Sekar from the party’s primary membership.

Malarkodi, who is the deputy secretary of the party’s Triplicane West Region, has been removed from all posts, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

Malarkodi has violated the party’s norms and brought disrepute to the AIADMK, he added without sharing further details.

The move comes after Malarkodi was arrested on Wednesday (July 17) in connection with State BSP president Armstrong’s murder.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / murder / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.