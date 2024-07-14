GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Armstrong murder accused encounter raises serious suspicion: Annamalai

The BJP leader alleged that DMK men were involved in Armstrong’s murder and it appears that attempts have been made to hide the truth.

Updated - July 14, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai. File

K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

BJP State president K Annamalai on Sunday, July 14, 2024 said higher police officials should, in an appropriate manner, probe the killing of K. Thiruvengadam, one of the 11 persons involved in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong, in a police firing incident.

He also urged the DMK government to ensure that the probe into the Armstrong murder case takes place in an expeditious and fair manner.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai said the statement that the man who has surrendered in the murder case tried to escape raises serious suspicion.

Armstrong murder accused encounter suspicious, says Edappadi Palaniswami

He alleged that DMK men were involved in Armstrong’s murder and it appears that attempts have been made to hide the truth.

It also raises questions on whether the probe into the murder case is heading in the right direction, Annamalai said.

He also questioned the silence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the alleged involvement of DMK men in the murder.

