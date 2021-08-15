Arms case: NIA conducts searches in Kerala, T.N.

Chennai

15 August 2021 01:36 IST

Incriminating documents, books on LTTE seized

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the Vizhinjam arms recovery case.

The teams conducted searches at seven locations, spread across Chennai and Tiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district in Kerala, at the premises of accused and suspects involved in the trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

The case was originally registered by the Vizhinjam police against six Sri Lankan nationals following their arrest and the seizure of 300 kg heroin, 5 AK-47 rifles and 1,000 live rounds of ammunition from their boat by the Coast Guard during patrolling off Vizhinjam in the Arabian Sea on March 18, 2021.

The NIA took over investigation and arrested two more accused persons Suresh and Soundarajan on August 2, 2021.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, including books relating to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation, seven digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards and tablet were seized, the agency said in a statement.