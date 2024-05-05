Armed Reserve constable in Cuddalore held under POCSO Act for sexual assault of daughter

May 05, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore All Women Police arrested a 41-year-old police constable attached to the Armed Reserve under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of sexually assaulting his daughter.

Police said the accused, a constable of the Cuddalore Armed Reserve had been repeatedly harassing and sexually assaulted his 14-year-old daughter over the past few months. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother and they lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram.

The SP ordered the Cuddalore All Women Police Station Inspector Rathika to conduct an investigation based on which the accused was arrested and remanded to custody.

A case was registered against him under 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code read with Sections 5 (1) (n), 5 (c) and 6 of POCSO Act and Section 77 of Juvenile Justice Act.

A Police officer said the victim will be sent for medical examination on May 6.

