Armed men rob couple of ₹4 lakh near Madurai

Gang enters house past midnight, threatens family

Armed men allegedly robbed a family of ₹4 lakh and eight sovereigns of gold jewellery after breaking in to their house in Sikkander Chavadi past Monday midnight.

K. Dinesh Kumar, 27, reported to Alanganallur police that the family was woken up by three masked men who were carrying knife and crowbar.

Threatening him and his wife, Aishwarya, 25, at knife-point, the robbers snatched gold jewellery from her and also took ₹4 lakh from the almirah. Aishwarya’s sister was also at home, the police said.

One of them damaged a television set with a pair of scissors kept at home, the police said.

Alanganallur police are investigating the case.