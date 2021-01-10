Armed men break chairs at BJP office

MADURAI

SDPI, VCK cadres block road as police could not stop drum beating near a mosque

An armed gang allegedly entered the BJP Madurai rural district office premises on Sunday and broke some plastic chairs, prompting senior police officers to rush to the spot. Following the incident, a group of BJP cadres blocked Sivaganga Road at Melamadai here demanding the arrest of the accused.

No one was injured in the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Anna Nagar) T.K. Grace Lily said.

“Five masked men barged into the terrace of the party office and damaged a few chairs. However, they could not attack party leader Maha Suseendran and a woman, who were at the office as they had locked the door from inside,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) R. Shiva Prasad.

The BJP leader had complained that the armed men attempted to attack them.

Earlier, tension prevailed in Tiruppalai area when BJP cadres erected flags and loud speakers near the gate of Jumma Masjid in the area on Saturday night.

The flags and banners were kept to welcome party State president L. Murugan for Pongal celebrations on Sunday.

“After we lodged a complaint, Tallakulam police removed the flags and speakers. We had expressed our apprehension that the BJP cadres could beat drums near the mosque,” said Hazrat of the mosque Mohammed Ishak.

After the police could not prevent drum beating on Sunday, cadres of the Social Democratic Party of India and the Viduthali Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a road roko.

After Pongal celebrations, Mr. Murugan left the place taking another road.

Mr. Suseendran had sent a video message on Saturday night alleging that party flags and banners were destroyed and dumped in the drainage by the local people and the VCK cadres.