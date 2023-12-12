Armed gang murders owner of private ambulances at Tiruchi

December 12, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A owner of a fleet of private ambulances was hacked to death by an armed gang in his office at Officers colony in Tiruchi city on Monday (December 11) night.

The Government Hospital police which registered a case of murder have detained four persons in connection with the killing of S. Prabhakaran (51) against whom a history sheet had been opened in 2013.

A string of cases had been registered against Prabhakaran who was also said to be involved in second-hand car sales business. He was previously inquired by the Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch CID in connection with the murder of K.N. Ramajeyam, brother of Minister K.N. Nehru, as part of their investigation.

Police sources said a gang of four persons armed with sharp weapons came in a couple of motorcycles to the spot. While one person stood guard outside, the other three went inside the office of Prabhakaran and hacked him to death and escaped from the spot. Police personnel conducted inquiries at the crime scene and the body was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The Government Hospital police launched an investigation as part which the footages generated from the surveillance cameras installed near the crime scene was examined in a bid to narrow down the killers and establish their identities. The sources said four persons had been detained in connection with the murder and inquiries conducted with them. Police suspect the role of another person who they believe could be the mastermind behind the murder and were on the lookout for him.

Among the four who have been detained, two of them had been categorised as history sheeted rowdies. The other two also had cases booked against them. Two of the gang members are said to have worked as ambulance drivers with Prabhakaran earlier. The probe was being investigated on different angles to determine the motive.

The sources further said the Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch CID probing the murder of K.N. Ramajeyam had inquired Prabhakaran as part of their probe since the SIT suspected that a Versa car could have been used for the murder in the Ramajeyam case and Prabhakaran was involved in second-hand car sale business.