Armed gang attempts to rob farm house on East Coast Road

The Mamallapuram police arrested three youngsters who attempted to rob a farm house on the ECR after brutally attacking the watchman with a modified taser and a knife.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Dinesh, 25, of Red Hills, Karthikeyan, 20, and Mithun, 19, from Perambur.

On Thursday night, the youngsters scaled the walls of the farm house in Therkupattu on the East Coast Road in Mamallapuram police station limits. The house belongs to one Vyjantimala, a business- woman.

Modified taser

“Upon seeing the watchman Rajendran they attacked him with a modified taser gun and butcher’s knife. They also tied up his 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons,” said a police officer.

The three then took the watchman’s wife into the house in an attempt to open the doors and identify the room in which valuables were kept.

“However, by then the milkman entered the house and the three fled the house with a woman’s mobile phone and a ring,” added the police officer.

The police were informed about the incident and the watchman was rushed to the hospital.

A special team was formed by E. Sundaravathanan (ASP, Mamallapuram) comprising Mamallapuram Inspector Vadivel Murugan, Sadras sub-inspector Thirunavukkarasu, and Koovathur sub-inspector and three police constables.

“The sniffer dog helped us by identifying the direction in which the trio left. We tracked the CCTV footage and nabbed one suspect and based on the information provided by him we nabbed the other two,” explained Mr. Suntharavathanan.

The police found that Dinesh, who knows electrical works, had modified a torchlight into a taser. “It was not very effective though,” added the ASP. Further investigation is on.

The police, with the help of experts, are providing counselling to the watchman’s children who saw their father being attacked with sharp weapons.