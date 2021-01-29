Tamil Nadu

Arjunamurthy to launch party

After being thrust into the limelight by actor Rajinikanth as the chief co-ordinator of his proposed party that never took off, Ra. Arjunamurthy on Thursday said he would soon launch a party.

“I am going to start a party for those who want change in Tamil Nadu,” he told journalists in Chennai, adding that he would not use the actor’s name or photos. Claiming that he would pursue “inclusiveness” as a political ideology, he felt Periyar’s ideology had not been taken to the people. “This is the reason why you can see some taking the vel. I will explain the party’s ideology during the launch,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 1:33:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/arjunamurthy-to-launch-party/article33689025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY