Arjunamurthy to launch party

‘Will not use Rajinikanth’s name or photos’

After being thrust into the limelight by actor Rajinikanth as the chief co-ordinator of his proposed party that never took off, Ra. Arjunamurthy on Thursday said he would soon launch a party.

“I am going to start a party for those who want change in Tamil Nadu,” he told journalists in Chennai, adding that he would not use the actor’s name or photos. Claiming that he would pursue “inclusiveness” as a political ideology, he felt Periyar’s ideology had not been taken to the people. “This is the reason why you can see some taking the vel. I will explain the party’s ideology during the launch,” he said.