Ariyalur Collector’s office closed

The Ariyalur Collector’s office has been closed after an employee from the Department of Cooperation tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The employee contracted the virus from his wife, who was working as a sub-registrar at the District Registrar office. The swab lifted from the employee returned positive and he was immediately admitted to a government hospital, officials said.

Though he was a field worker, he has been visiting the Collectorate the last few days. Following this, Collector D. Rathna issued an order to shut the office for three days, from Saturday to Monday.

Official sources said that a disinfection drive of the premises was under way. Officials and the general public have been asked not to visit the Collector’s office during the three days.

The District Registrar office too will remain shut for three days.