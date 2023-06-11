Arikompan fears keep workers away from rubber estates in Kanniyakumari 

June 11, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Workers stayed away from rubber estates and other private farms in Kanniyakumari district, apprehensive of the movement of Arikompan, the lone elephant which was recently tranquillised and shifted from Cumbum in Theni district to the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

Forest Department officials have been monitoring its movement from Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, but the information that rumour-mongers put out on the social media has caused panic among the workers. Revenue Department officials have appealed to the workers to carry on their routine as Forest Department officials are monitoring the elephant.

District Forest Officer Illayaraja said the elephant was inside the Upper Gothaiyar reserve forest. About 40 staff members and officers were tracking it from a control room with the radio collar signals. Arikompan was spotted by Saturday noon at Kutriyaaru in Kanniyakumari. Mr. Illayaraja said that two days ago, it was moving in Muthukuzhivayal before returning to Upper Gothaiyaru.

After the elephant entered the Cumbum municipality last month, the Theni district administration issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for five days.

Only after the elephant was tranquillised and transported was the order withdrawn.

The administration of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts has warned of stern action against those spreading false information about the elephant.

