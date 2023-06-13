Arikomban comfortable at Kalakadu Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, says Forest Dept.

June 13, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated June 15, 2023 01:09 pm IST

The wild tusker, Arikomban, who was translocated to the Kalakadu Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) is being fed well and his health is being monitored by Forest Department’s veterinary doctors and field staff, said an official release on Tuesday. Arikomban’s movement is being tracked through radio collar and a team of forest staff and anti-poaching watchers. The KMTR supports the environment favourable to elephants with vegetations such as Shola grasslands, bamboo, and swaps. The tusker seems to have settled into the new habitat and has been recouping well in the past week, the release said.