Arihant Group signs JDA for ₹500 crore commercial development adjacent to Hilton Chennai 

Arihant Foundations and Housing Ltd, through its SPV - Vilaya Properties LLP, has entered into a partnership with Empee Hotels Ltd, the owners of Hilton Chennai, to develop a Grade A commercial space adjacent to the hotel in Guindy.

Spanning approximately 3,00,000 square feet and a Gross Development Value of around ₹500 crore, this project will integrate office space with hospitality services. According to the company, this development is set to cater to the burgeoning demand for commercial office spaces including Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Chennai.

Chennai has emerged as a prime destination for GCCs, thanks to its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and favourable government policies. The new project by Arihant is poised to capitalise on this trend, offering state-of-the-art facilities that meet the needs of global enterprises.

Arun Rajan, Chief Executive Officer of Arihant, said, “This collaboration with Empee Hotels Ltd. represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering premium commercial spaces in Chennai. We are excited to develop this project alongside Empee Hotels (managed by Hilton), which will enhance the location’s appeal as a prime business destination. We believe this development will meet the growing demand for high-quality office spaces that cater to the needs of global companies establishing a presence in the city.”

