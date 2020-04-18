Areas in Vellore town declared as containment zones

With the sudden jump in coronavirus positive cases in a few areas in Vellore town, the district administration has declared Vellore Corporation and its adjoining areas as ‘containment zones’.

The total number of positive cases rose to 22 on Friday. Intensive screening, stringent lockdown measures were announced in Kasba, Konavattam (3), Saidapet (4), RN Palayam (9), and Karugamapathur (3).

People would not be allowed to come out of their houses from these areas and they would be supplied essential commodities at their doorsteps on alternate days till the health department rules out the community spread of COVID-19, said District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram here on Saturday.

He said milk, vegetables, groceries would be supplied through volunteers and 30 vehicles have been arranged for this purpose.

Bank officials have been asked to disburse cash through handheld ATM machines at medical camp centres, he added.

The government initiatives are being monitored by a team headed by a deputy collector and all containment zones are being disinfected five times a day.

People can place their orders for essential items by contacting control room on phone numbers 0416-2252501 or 0416-2252661, between 8 a.m. and noon. Supplies would be made the next day on cash on delivery basis. The delivery persons have to take all precautions while reaching the customers place, said a revenue officer.

People can also call 1077 or 0416- 2258016 in case of emergencies, he added.

Scenario at Tirupattur

In addition to Vaniyambadi and Ambur, Tirupattur has also been brought under containment zone from Saturday.

Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul asked people to stay at home to prevent community spread of the disease.

Tirupattur district has 17 positive cases as on Friday and they aree being treated at Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, Vellore.

A revenue official said residents can contact these numbers for their requirements: Vegetables-97878 88377; provisions- 97878 88757; doctor/medicines: 97879 22020; police helpline: 97879 27070. WhatsApp-97878 85003.