Areas in Valasaravakkam zone may have sewage issues

Published - October 25, 2024 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Some areas in Valasaravakkam may face sewage overflow for 38 hours from October 28 as sewage pumping stations in the zone will not function to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail Limited to carry out interconnection work of sewer pipelines.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said areas falling under wards 144, 146 and 147 may have sewage issues between 6 a.m. on October 28 and 8 p.m. on October 29 as work to interconnect sewer pipeline on Kaliamman Koil Street, Koyambedu would be executed.

Five sewage pumping stations in Valasaravakkam will not function during the period. Residents may contact Metrowater engineers on 8144930911/144/146/147 for complaints.

