Area sabha meetings to be held four times a year

May 23, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The dates are: January 25, April 14, September 15 and December 10

The Hindu Bureau

The meetings of area sabhas in municipal corporations, municipal councils and town panchayats in Tamil Nadu will be held four times in a year -- January 25, April 14, September 15 and December 10. Orders to this effect have been issued on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

January 25 is the National Voters’ Day, April 14 is the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, September 15 is the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and December 10 is the International Human Rights Day. The State government issued a press release in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act Rules, 2023, each ward in a municipal area has been divided into areas. These area sabhas would meet once in three months.

