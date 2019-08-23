Are you willing to move, HC asks Ooty race club

The Madras High Court has embarked on an exercise to shift the Madras Race Club (MRC) from the sprawling 52.34 acres of land, leased out to it in the heart of Udhagamandalam town in the 1970s, to another piece of 52 acres at Kadaicombatty hamlet, situated at a distance of around 5 km from Kotagiri town, in Nilgiris district.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose on Thursday granted a week’s time to MRC to inspect the alternative land offered by the Nilgiris district administration, at the instance of the court, and inform by Wednesday if it was willing to accept the offer and shift the racing horses and stables to the equal extent of land at Kadaicombatty.

In the meantime, the judges directed the district administration to immediately take possession of 1.5 acres of Udhagamandalam land that MRC had agreed to part with for construction of a multi-level vehicle parking lot, similar to the one under construction on a small portion of the Rose Garden, to ease traffic congestion in the town.

During the hearing of a writ appeal related to retrieval of some land from MRC for the vehicle parking lot, the judges had come up with the suggestion of shifting the entire club to the outskirts of Udhagamandalam town and then utilising the property in the heart of the town for better use, such as establishment of parks and parking lots.

Equal extent

Initially, the district administration offered to provide 20 acres of alternative land, but when the judges insisted on compensating MRC with an equal extent, Advocate General (A-G) Vijay Narayan informed the court on Monday that Collector J. Innocent Divya had identified 21.17.0 hectares (approximately 52 acres) in Kadaicombatty hamlet.

In so far as other issues raised by the court, the A-G said a proposal for setting up a Master Sewage Plant at Coonoor had been forwarded to the government.

The Commissioner of Municipal Administration had also been addressed with regard to revamping the existing dumped garbage in the compost yard at Theetukal, at a cost of ₹8.5 crore.

After recording the submissions, the judges granted three weeks time to the Collector for obtaining government approvals for the infrastructural projects.