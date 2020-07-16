Are private school students under RTE eligible for reservation?:Jawahirullah

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday urged the State government to clarify whether reservation of 7.5% for students of government schools in medical and dental courses admission, is also applicable to students who got access to elementary education under Right to Education Act in private schools.
In a statement, he pointed out that the State Cabinet has cleared the proposal of 7.5% reservation to students who have studied up to class 8 in private schools under Right to Education Act and then migrated to government schools for 9th to 12th class.
Mr. Jawahirullah said the RTE Act for private schools in Tamil Nadu came into effect only from April, 2010 and there was confusion among poor and backward students if the reservation would be applicable to those who studied in government schools and then migrated to private schools.
He said the announcement would lead to more confusion.
Mr. Jawahirullah also urged the State government to take continuous efforts to abolish NEET.
Meanwhile, the party has urged the government to take immediate measures to bring back stranded Tamils in Saudi and other gulf countries through chartered flights and also bear the cost of quarantine facilities for them.
