Arcot college students protest

More than 500 students from C. Abdul Hakeem College in Arcot in Vellore district staged a demonstration in front of their college on Wednesday.
They hailed Muslim organisations for their support of the students’ agitation against the CAA in Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi.
The police brutality against student leaders was anti-democratic, they charged and said police should show restraint when dealing with students who were displaying their opposition to Union Government.
Students from Sacred Heart College in Tirupattur showed their dissent for the CAA, which they said was a divisive legislation.
