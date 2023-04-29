Architects call for green practices in planning and designing buildings of future 

April 29, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Aspiring architects should equip themselves with social skills, adopt sustainable practices and embrace the profession with a service mind in order to address the issue of the impending threat from global warming and climate change in future, opined a panel of experts.

This was the predominant opinion shared by a panel of experts who took part in a webinar titled ‘Architecture - a foundation for creative success’ jointly organised as part of a series of such events on career counselling by The Hindu and the Vellore Institute of Technology.

With the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) results expected soon, the panelists shared their thoughts on making architecture a career choice. N. Devi Prasad, design chair, school of architecture, VIT, Vellore, said spatial competence was an important requirement for an architect and students ought to undergo rigorous multi-disciplinary learning. “It requires discipline, creativity and diligence and if you feel you have the attitude, then go for it,” he said.

Though people needed houses and cities needed planners, designers, and conservation consultants, only two per cent of the population was presently served by architects, said Benny Kuriakose, Benny Kuriakose & Associates, Architectural Designers & Conservation Consultants, Chennai. “Therefore, there is a huge potential for architects. Interested students should make the most of it while challenging the existing practices for a more sustainable future for all,” he added.

Ravikumar Narayan, landscape architect, Ravikumar & Associates, Chennai, said the profession offered a myriad of possibilities as architects inspire cultures, craft desires, create aspirations, fulfil dreams of people and society and contribute to ecology and environment. They are the new green professionals with emerging opportunities than ever before, he said.

Chandar Seetharaman, director, CS Designs Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, highlighted how creative ability, lateral thinking and human skills gave an edge to those seeking architecture as a career. “There is lot of learning after acquiring a degree. A good portfolio, recommendation and the work experience gained through internships and college projects help a budding architect to make a mark,” he said.

Here’s the link to watch the full video: https://bit.ly/3LBLdc