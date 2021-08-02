‘Archanais in temples will be done in Tamil’

CHENNAI

02 August 2021 05:42 IST

Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai will begin practice from Wednesday

Conduct of archanai in Tamil language will be launched at the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore from Wednesday, P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, said on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons at an event in Chennai, he said though the chanting of archanai mantras in Tamil was already in practice in major temples a few years ago, it had been forgotten over time. “This is a formal system to ensure that devotees, who want to listen to the potri being chanted in Tamil, can make a request to the priest. We will place signage with the names and contact numbers of priests who can perform the archanai in Tamil at the entrance of temples,” he explained.

This is to be implemented on the basis of advice of the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and would be initially launched in 47 major temples in the State, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The present system of chanting archanai mantras in Sanskrit, would however not be disturbed in any manner and only select priests would chant them in Tamil. “They have all taken part in a refresher course conducted recently. These potris would be brought out in book form so that devotees can also learn and chant them,” Mr. Sekar Babu added.