Archana Patnaik is T.N. Chief Electoral Officer

: The Election Commission of India on Friday named IAS officer Archana Patnaik as the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, replacing incumbent Satyabrata Sahoo. Ms. Patnaik is at present the Secretary of the MSME Department.

Ms. Patnaik would cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Tamil Nadu, which she may be holding before such assumption of office as the CEO, a notification from the Election Commission of India said.

Mr. Sahoo has already been posted as Secretary of the Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Department.

