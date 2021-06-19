Tamil Nadu

Archakar Association submits memorandum to CM

Representatives of the Akila Indiya Aadhisaiva Sivacharyargal Seva Sangam, Chennai, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seeking the reconsideration of a statement issued by the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu with regard to appointment of archakars in Tamil Nadu temples.

In the memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister on Friday at New Delhi, the All India General Secretary of the Sangam, B.S.R. Muthukumar Sivacharyar thanked the government for extending COVID-19 relief assistance to the archakars serving without any remuneration in the temples managed by the Department and referred to the judgements delivered earlier in connection with the issue of appointment of all caste people as archakars in temples, in particular at temples instituted and functioning as per the Agamas.

Stating that the HR & CE Minister’s recent statement had sent shock waves among their community, the Association pleaded for the intervention of the Chief Minister to save the archakar community. A majority of them depend on the temples to run their families, the memorandum added.


