Archaeology seminars to be held on March 29, 30 at Egmore Museum

The Department of Museums will be conducting two seminars on Thanporunai River Culture, and Adichanallur and Thanporunai Excavations on March 29 and 30 at the Government Museum, Egmore. The sessions will also be live streamed on YouTube.

N. Marxia Gandhi, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist (Retd), Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, will be presenting the seminar on ‘Sangam Literature Throws Light on Thanporunai River Culture’ on March 29 at 11 a.m.

Prof. K. Rajan, Pondicherry University, will be presenting the seminar on ‘Adichanallur and Thanporunai Excavations’ on March 30 at 11 a.m.

Both the seminars will be presented at the Museum. Those who cannot attend the sessions, can view it live on YouTube, an official of the department said.

Dr. Marxia Gandhi’s session will be available on https://youtu.be/hTIRvLP6Av0 and Prof. Rajan’s session will be available on https://youtu.be/VStL6wHuPQI, a press release from the department said.