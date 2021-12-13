Archaeology experts appointed for upkeep of ancient shrines

The 12 postings were made following the orders of the High Court, says Minister

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department has appointed archaeological consultants for temples that are over a 100 years old. There are around 8,000 temples that are over a century old under the purview of the department, which controls 44,000 temples in the State.

“We need expert opinion to conduct the Kumbhabishekam of such temples and these persons have retired from the Archaeology department. Hundreds of temples are awaiting permission from the committee appointed for the purpose. From May, 541 temples have been granted clearance for conducting Kumbhabishekam, a 1,000 more are in wait due to lack of expert guidance and approval,” said P.K. Sekarbabu, HR and CE Minister.

Temple consecrations or any changes or additions to temples have to be carried out only after due inspection by experts, including sthapathis and archaeologists. This varies according to the age of the temple.

The consultants, who are appointed for a period of one year on a consolidated salary, would travel to various temples under the jurisdiction of the various regional joint commissioners, study the condition of the temples and submit reports.

“They will look at restoration of artefacts, paintings, wood work, stone idols, inscriptions and the temple structure itself. Any alteration or construction will have to be carried out only on the basis of their recommendations and under their supervision after taking due permission. This would help in constant upkeep of the temples. These 12 appointments are being done following the orders of the Madras High Court,” Mr. Sekarbabu added.

The consultants would also have to visit the temples on a regular basis and ensure proper maintenance.

A former official, who welcomed the move, said that the department must maintain a stock of necessary materials meant for repairs of the structures. Jaggery, lime and plant-based pigments are amongst the materials that are required for the work and they are difficult to procure, he pointed out.